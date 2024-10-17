Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson return for ‘Sing: Thriller’ special

The beloved ‘Sing’ franchise is making a spooktacular return just in time for Halloween with the premiere of the short film ‘Sing: Thriller’ on Netflix. The film promises to delight fans with its star-studded cast and festive theme, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Garth Jennings, ‘Sing: Thriller’ reunites a talented lineup of voice actors, including Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, Scarlett Johansson as Ash, Tori Kelly as Meena, Nick Kroll as Gunter, Taron Egerton as Johnny, and Jennings as Miss Crawly.

The short film centres around Buster and his friends as they create an elaborate rendition of Michael Jackson’s iconic hit “Thriller” for a Halloween party, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, the festivities take an unexpected turn when a mysterious ooze transforms the partygoers into dancing creatures.

This new project is inspired by the legendary 1983 music video for “Thriller,” which features music and lyrics by Rod Temperton and remains a significant part of music history, being featured on Jackson’s best-selling album of all time. (ANI)

