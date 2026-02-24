Celebrities, filmmakers, and leaders applaud Manipuri film Boong's historic BAFTA victory

India celebrated a landmark moment at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) as the Manipuri film Boong won the Best Children and Family Film award, becoming the only Indian nominee this year and the first Indian production to triumph in the category. The prestigious ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall, where the film's team received the honour amid global applause.

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong is produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex and Shujaat Saudagar. The filmmakers, including Lakshmipriya Devi, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Alan McAlex, were present at the ceremony to accept the award, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema and particularly for Manipur.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur congratulated the team on social media, praising the film's rooted storytelling and remarking that its deep cultural and political context may have been challenging for Western audiences to fully grasp. He emphasized the importance of strengthening India's own film awards to build greater international recognition for Indian cinema.

Producer Farhan Akhtar expressed immense pride, describing Boong as a "beautiful, heartwarming gem" and calling the BAFTA recognition an unforgettable moment for the cast and crew. Ritesh Sidhwani echoed similar sentiments, crediting director Lakshmipriya Devi's vision and thanking BAFTA for providing a global platform to a rooted story from Manipur. He termed the win an encouraging step for Indian cinema's diverse voices to reach audiences worldwide.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh lauded Lakshmipriya Devi's achievement, calling it a proud moment for both Manipur and the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the filmmakers and artists associated with the project, highlighting the immense creative talent present across India. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the victory as historic and said the film had made the entire country proud.

Several prominent actors and filmmakers joined in celebrating the milestone. Karan Johar shared his pride over the achievement, while Dia Mirza extended warm wishes to the director and team. Manoj Bajpayee praised the film's powerful storytelling and commended the producers for backing meaningful cinema. Vivek Oberoi applauded the team for making history as the first Indian film to win in the category, noting that the film had transcended borders. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also congratulated the team, calling it a proud moment for Manipuri creativity.

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared an emotional note recalling her early professional association with Lakshmipriya Devi and expressing pride in her long-awaited global recognition. Alia Bhatt, who made her debut as a presenter at the ceremony, described the win as a historic and proud moment for Indian cinema. Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth also extended their congratulations.

The BAFTA win for Boong not only highlights the richness of regional storytelling from Manipur but also signals a broader shift toward global appreciation of diverse Indian narratives. The achievement is being viewed as a milestone that could pave the way for more stories from India's northeast and other underrepresented regions to gain international acclaim. (ANI)

