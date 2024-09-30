Celebrity chef Todd English sued for sexual assault and in bombshell lawsuit

Celebrity chef Todd English is facing serious allegations in a bombshell lawsuit, which claims that he sexually assaulted and abused a woman in 2015. His ex-girlfriend Wenjie Song has also been named in the lawsuit.

Filed by Kelly Forman in New York State Supreme Court, the lawsuit details the alleged abuse that left her with “severe burns and permanent nerve damage”. Forman, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury caused by an unrelated equestrian accident, alleges she was drugged and assaulted by English and Song after a dinner party in April 2015. The suit claims that English forcibly kissed Forman multiple times despite her protests, and later, both English and Song attempted to engage her in unwanted sexual activity. The lawsuit also alleges that Forman woke up the next morning with severe burns and a vaginal tear, with no memory of how the injuries occurred. Doctors later confirmed third-degree burns, which the suit claims were likely inflicted while she was drugged and unconscious.

“There were six gaping holes in her left forearm; the skin surrounding the holes in her arm was black and dead,” the suit alleges. “Forman could see the heinous wounds but did not have any sensation of feeling on her left forearm. Forman also realized that she had suffered a painful vaginal tear that did not exist prior to her waking up in the loft.”

In the lawsuit, Forman further alleges that the assault left her with lasting physical and emotional trauma. The lawsuit also had photos of her injuries attached. English, who is known for his upscale Olives restaurants and multiple TV appearances, vehemently denies the claims. His attorney, Bryan Sullivan, called the allegations “outrageous” and described the lawsuit as a “frivolous money grab.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Telugu Choreographer Jani Master admits to sexual assault

Also Watch: