Pushpa Choreographer Jani Master Confesses To Sexually Assaulting Minor, Say Reports

HYDERABAD: Jani Master, a well-known choreographer, has landed in fresh trouble after allegations of sexual harassment were leveled against him by a junior female choreographer.
The veteran choreographer was nabbed in Goa on Thursday and was brought to Hyderabad the following morning. He was grilled by the Cyberabad police in Hyderabad in relation to this incident.
Thereafter, Jani Master was taken to Upparpally court and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.
As per latest reports, the 42-year-old choreographer has reportedly admitted to the serious charges leveled against him.
According to a remand report shared by Great Andhra, the victim has known Jani Master since 2019.
This heinous crime was committed in 2020 when the victim was travelling with the choreographer as his assistant regarding the projects.
Jani Master sexually assaulted his assistant who was only 16-years-old at that time and their acquaintance reportedly lasted for more than four years.
The junior choreographer was reportedly assaulted by Jani Master multiple times during this period. She was also intimidated by him to not disclose about the sexual offence. In a startling revelation, it was found that Jani's wife also threatened the victim.
The remand further mentions that Jani leveraged his influence to dent the victim's career and deprive her of opportunities.
According to a report in Great Andhra, a senior official said that the police are likely to file a custody petition in a few days and the chances of the choreographer getting a bail are very slim.
“The case is solid, and the chances of bail are minimal. We are currently discussing the application for his custody to facilitate further questioning regarding the allegations made against him,” Great Andhra quoted the official saying.
Jani Master, who is currently in Charlapalli Central Jail, has been charged under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323(2), along with the POCSO Act.
