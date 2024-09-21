Pushpa Choreographer Jani Master Confesses To Sexually Assaulting Minor, Say Reports

HYDERABAD: Jani Master, a well-known choreographer, has landed in fresh trouble after allegations of sexual harassment were leveled against him by a junior female choreographer.

The veteran choreographer was nabbed in Goa on Thursday and was brought to Hyderabad the following morning. He was grilled by the Cyberabad police in Hyderabad in relation to this incident.

Thereafter, Jani Master was taken to Upparpally court and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

As per latest reports, the 42-year-old choreographer has reportedly admitted to the serious charges leveled against him.