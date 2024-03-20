Central Board of Film Certification alters Tabu’s dialogues in ‘Crew’, asks to replace the cuss words

Released on March 17, the trailer of “Crew” created a lot of buzz online, with people going berserk over Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu’s fun chemistry. However, now it seems like the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) didn’t like the trailer so much, as they went on to alter some of the objectionable dialogues in the movie.

If reports are believed, CBFC has asked to alter the dialogues of Tabu’s character. In the trailer, the actress’s dialogues have some abusive words, which the audience may not see in the theatrical version.

At the end of the trailer, Tabu’s character says “Baith ch***ye” to a passenger. It will be replaced by “bhootiye”. In another part of the trailer, Tabu says the word “ha****ada”, which will be edited out, and replaced with the word “ameerzada”.

On Saturday (March 16), the first trailer of the movie was dropped and it took us into the rollercoaster life of three flight attendants, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti. They are working at Kohinoor Airlines, which has gone bankrupt and now they have no idea where their future lies.

Dreaming of living a plush life, the trio one day finds out a passenger with gold biscuits, which they see as a jackpot. The trouble ensues when the customs office jumps in with a secret tip.

Diljeet Dosanjh and Comedian Kapil Sharma have special appearances in the movie. Actor Saswata Chatterjee is playing the role of Kohinoor Airlines’ chairman. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It will be released on March 29.

On the response the audience has given to the trailer, Ektaa R Kapoor said in an interview with Etimes, “We are ecstatic about the overwhelming response to the trailer! It’s heartening to see audiences connect and relate to the hilarious situations and interesting characters in ‘Crew’. The love from audiences only encourages and fuels our passion to create many more unique stories for the Indian diaspora and beyond!” (Agencies)

Also Read: Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet slips into skin of lead character for Bob Dylan biopic

Also Watch: