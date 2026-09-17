Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka women’s squad for 2026 Asian Games

Colombo : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced a 15-member women’s squad for the cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games, with veteran Chamari Athapaththu named captain.

The squad comes after Sri Lanka’s runners-up finish at the recent Women’s Asia Cup and features a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging players. Sri Lanka will begin their Asian Games campaign against Malaysia on September 18.

Athapaththu will lead a squad that includes several players who featured in Sri Lanka’s recent Asia Cup campaign, although a few notable names have been left out.

Vishmi Gunarathne, who made important contributions during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the Women’s Asia Cup, does not feature in the 15-member squad. Nilakshika Silva, another player who produced match-winning performances in both tournaments, has also been omitted.

Chetana Vimukthi, who returned to Sri Lanka’s squad for the Asia Cup, is another notable absentee.

The selectors have also included two promising teenagers in the squad. Seventeen-year-old Chamudi Praboda, who impressed during the Asia Cup, has earned a place, while 19-year-old Rashmika Sewwandi also makes the cut. Sewwandi’s most recent T20I appearance came against Pakistan in August.

The squad retains considerable experience with Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, and wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani. Sri Lanka will be looking to carry the momentum from their Asia Cup campaign into the continental competition as they prepare for their opening fixture against Malaysia. Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Nimasha Meepage, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi.

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