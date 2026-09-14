“Women’s Asia Cup: India Lift Eighth Title After 72-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

Dubai: Indain women lifted the Women's Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday as they beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final.

Batting first, India posted a strong total of 183/5, riding on half-centuries from Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana and their record 129-run opening stand. Sri Lanka could managed 111 in allotted overs losing all wickets.

Left-arm spinner Shree Charani picked up 4 wickets for 20 runs in 4 overs while Deepti Sharma claimed 3 wickets for 19. Captain Chamari Athapaththu scored 36 runs from 32 balls while Nilakshika Silva hit 22 for the losing side.

Earlier, Shafali (68 off 39 balls) smashed the fastest fifty in the history of the Asia Cup, reaching her milestone in just 24 balls to give the Women in Blue a strong platform alongside Mandhana, who made a composed 59 off 39 deliveries.

The two put on a record 129-run stand for the opening wicket as India dominated the first half of the innings after opting to bat first. However, Sri Lanka made a comeback in the latter part of the innings, with Chamari Athapaththu, Mithali Ayodhya and Chamudi Praboda taking wickets, while the Women in Blue lost Mandhana and Deepti to run-outs.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur struggled after promoting herself to No. 3, as incumbent one-drop Pratika Rawal was "rested" for G Kamalini in the final. The skipper made only 14. Playing her first match of the tournament, Kamalini gave the final flourish with a five-ball 15, including a six and a four, to take the Women in Blue to 183/5. For Sri Lanka, Ayodhya, Athapaththu and Praboda each took one wicket. IANS

Also Read: Premier League: Holders Arsenal Stay Perfect, Go Top After Win at Sunderland