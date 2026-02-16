Charli XCX ‘honoured’ to be at ‘political’ Berlin Film Festival

Pop superstar Charli XCX said Saturday she was “honoured” to be at this year’s Berlin Film Festival and hailed the event’s tradition of scheduling politically aware films. Aidan Zamiri’s mockumentary “The Moment”, starring Charli XCX playing a fictionalised version of herself dealing with the fallout of her own “brat summer” phenomenon, is being shown in the festival’s Panorama section after premiering at Sundance last month.

At a press conference, Charli XCX was asked why she felt it was important to launch the film this way, at a time when many prominent new film releases are not coming from the festival circuit. “I think we all collectively feel so honoured to have been invited to show our film at both Sundance and here at the Berlinale,” she said, adding that “both festivals really do champion a wide variety of filmmakers with really important voices”.

She went on to emphasise that the Berlinale “in particular is known for not shying away from political films, from films that have a real social angle”.

“I’m only just starting out in this industry, but I feel passionate about working within those spaces,” she said. (Agencies)

Also Read: Gordon Ramsay urges Brooklyn Beckham to reconcile with parents amid family rift