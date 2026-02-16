Gordon Ramsay urges Brooklyn Beckham to reconcile with parents amid family rift

Amid the ongoing Beckham family estrangement, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has urged Brooklyn Beckham to reflect on his roots and relationship with his parents.

Ramsay, a longtime friend of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, addressed the family’s ongoing discord in a recent interview, as per E! News.

The chef shared both his concern and his perspective on the reported fallout between the Beckhams and their eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“I want Brooklyn just to take a moment to yourself and just remember you’re half-mum, half-dad,” Ramsay said, adding, “You’re an amazing young man, but boy, they’ve done more for you than anyone will do in your entire life, any father-in-law, let me tell you.”

For Ramsay, who has maintained a decades-long friendship with the Beckhams alongside his wife Tana, the situation is particularly surprising. “Their relationship with Brooklyn was solid,” he explained, adding, “I’ve seen first-hand just how good of parents they are.”

The remarks come after Brooklyn released a scathing six-part statement on social media calling out his parents, bringing tensions within the high-profile family into public view.

While acknowledging the complexities that can arise when adult children marry and form new family bonds, Ramsay suggested that clashes can be part of that transition.

“It’s hard when you enter that age in life when you join with another family,” he said, adding, “There’s a different dynamic going on and so there was bound to be some sort of clash. But the relationship between David and Brooklyn is very, very deep, and I know how much David loves Brooklyn,” as per E! News.

David and Victoria are also parents to Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven.

The chef, known for hosting ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and the series ‘Being Gordon Ramsay’, revealed he has exchanged messages with Brooklyn during this period.

“We’ve messaged a little bit. It’s a very difficult situation,” he admitted, adding, “And listen I love him. His heart is incredible but it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated. Love is blind. They say it for a reason.”

Ultimately, Ramsay remains hopeful. “It’s easy to get up on that rollercoaster and get carried away,” he said, adding that he believes the “penny will drop” and that “time’s going to be the best healer.” (ANI)

