'Chhaava': Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj wins hearts

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava are all set to amaze audiences with their exceptional storyline. Well, the teaser of Chhaava is finally out wherein Vicky will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The teaser of Chhava has already left fans excited and wanting more. The teaser showcases a striking visual experience with war drama sequences that will leave you glued to the screens. Vicky’s powerful role as the formidable son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is here to win hearts. (Agencies)

