Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘wagh-nakh’ brought back from London, historian questions its ‘authenticity’

The ‘wagh-nakh’ (tiger claws) used by the Maratha warrior Shivaji has been brought back from London and will be put on display in Maharashtra’s Satara district from Friday.

These tiger claws are historically significant as they are believed to have been used by Shivaji during his legendary battle against Bijapur Sultanate’s General Afzal Khan in 1659.

Ahead of the much-awaited public ceremony, a fresh controversy has broken out, with noted historian Indrajit Sawant questioning the authenticity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘wagh nakh’.

Indrajit, known for his extensive research on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, has claimed that the tiger claws are not original and such ‘stunts’ by the Maharashtra government amounted to ‘befooling’ the people. He claimed that the genuine tiger claws are already housed in Maharashtra’s Satara district.

Sawant is not alone in his scepticism. Former Shiv Sena (UBT) minister Aditya Thackeray had previously raised similar concerns about the credibility of the claws. (IANS)

