Chinese media accuses Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan of ‘distorting facts’

Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2026. The teaser of the movie was released on the actor’s 60th birthday, Dec 27.

The forthcoming film is based on the deadly 2020 border clash in Galwan Valley.

The teaser did not give the audience much of a glimpse into the movie. Instead, it mainly showed Salman Khan gearing up for a fight alongside his troops. While the clip has grabbed headlines for various reasons, it has also drawn attention from China, where the audience response has reportedly not been very positive.

Three days after its release, the teaser has attracted criticism. In an article published by the Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times, the teaser was criticized for allegedly “distorting facts.”

A Chinese expert said that, ‘’no amount of cinematic exaggeration can rewrite history or shake the PLA’s determination to defend China’s sovereign territory.’’

The article also claimed that Chinese netizens are calling it an Indian ‘over-the-top’ film, which seriously contradicts the facts.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war epic features Khan as Colonel Santosh Babu, the hero of the 2020 clash when 200 Indian soldiers faced 1200 Chinese troops in the high-altitude. Commenting on the Indian soldier, the article wrote that Indian media claimed captured Bollywood’s attention for his (Santosh Babu) ‘’so-called pivotal role’’ in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. (Agencies)

