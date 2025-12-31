Karan Johar asks where the ‘good old fashioned’ grace has disappeared

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has shared pearls of wisdom with regards to the “good old fashioned” grace, and being real.

On Tuesday, the director-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a note in which he spoke about how people are losing sense of courtesy, and how social media has contributed to this paradigm shift in the behaviour of people.

He wrote, “Grace... Is this now an alien phenomenon? Have we as a race completely lost our ability to be good old fashioned graceful? Have we lost the grace to reply to messages and emails... Or if we do reply then can we not reply in monosyllables? Use a heart or have a heart. Are we not able to celebrate other people’s successes and can we stop celebrating their failures? Can we praise wholeheartedly and can we criticize without bias, anger and rage. Can we stop making social media a dumping ground of our own failings, shortcomings or inner darkness. Can we go back to just being kind at all times and not taking our own rotten mood out of the house? Are we able to practice what we preach, gyaan givers need to also be gyaan executors”. (IANS)

