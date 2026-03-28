World Skate announces qualification schedule for Los Angeles Olympics

Geneva: World Skate announced on Thursday the Olympic qualification system rules in the disciplines of Skateboarding Park and Skateboarding Street for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The qualification pathway consists of two phases, including the World Skateboarding Tour (WST) in Phase 1, which runs from June 11, 2026, to March 31, 2028, and serves as the sole funnel into Phase 2.

Each national team can register up to three athletes per WST event, and up to six additional athletes per nation may earn entry by ranking in the World Skateboarding Ranking top 30 as of 60 days before the start of said event, World Skate announced.

The Phase 2 runs from April 1, 2028, to June 11, 2028, and consists of a separate contest series for the top 44 in each discipline and gender as determined by World Skate.

These 176 athletes will each be given an evenly graduated Phase 2 points baseline at the outset, determined by their qualification position within the eligible 44 athletes in their discipline going on to form Phase 2. IANS

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