Chris Hemsworth in talks for Disney’s ‘Prince Charming’ film

Chris Hemsworth, who is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel universe, is in talks to take on the iconic role of Prince Charming in Disney’s upcoming ‘Prince Charming’ movie.

While plot details are still being kept secret, it’s not yet confirmed whether the film will be live-action or animated, reported Variety.

The movie will be directed by Paul King, who is best known for his work on Wonka. King will also co-write the screenplay with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.

The ‘Thor’ actor has been busy with recent projects. He recently lent his voice to Optimus Prime in the animated film Transformers One. Earlier this year, he also appeared as the villain ‘Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’, where he starred opposite Anya Taylor-Joy.

Next up for Hemsworth is the thriller Crime 101, produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The film will star Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, and Hemsworth’s fellow Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo. Crime 101 is based on a short story by Don Winslow and tells the story of a series of unsolved jewelry thefts on the Pacific Coast Highway. Hemsworth plays a lone jewel thief planning one last heist while a detective tries to catch him. (ANI)

