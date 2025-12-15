Christmas 2025: 7 unique festive traditions around the world

For most people, Christmas is represented by decorated trees, cakes, family dinners, and Santa Claus, but in several parts of the world, the festival brings unique rituals and centuries-old customs that are not known to everyone, such as outdoor picnics and Krampus nights. So, to make the season more celebratory, let's take a look at some of the fascinating Christmas traditions around the world.

Celebrated with radishes in Mexico

A couple of days before Christmas, people in Oaxaca celebrate La Noche de los Rábanos, in which they carve radishes to showcase the stories of Christmas and their lives. Held on 23 December every year, locals even compete for a prize.

Krampus nights in Europe

In certain parts of Austria, Germany, and neighbouring regions, men get ready as Krampus, a horned demon, and parade through the streets. It is celebrated on December 5. It is connected to Alpine folklore, which is said to punish naughty children, but now it has become a festive tradition.

Spiders on Christmas trees in Ukraine

In Ukraine, locals often decorate their Christmas trees with spider-web ornaments. There's a famous folk tale in the country in which a poor family’s cobwebs turned into silver and gold. Therefore, people believe those ornaments bring good luck and prosperity. Picnics in South Africa

Unlike other places, Christmas falls in the middle of summer in South Africa. Therefore, families celebrate the festivals outdoors. Braais (barbecues) with grilled meats are also very common on the day instead of traditional winter dishes.

A smiling log in Catalonia

This is a tradition that includes a smiling log called Tio de Nadal. Mostly popular among children, it is "fed" in the days leading up to Christmas, and on the festival, they hit it with sticks, so it gives gifts and sweets.

KFC in Japan for Christmas

For other parts of the world, KFC might just be a fast-food place, but in Japan, it holds a special place during the festival. The credit goes to the 1970s marketing campaign that made ordering a KFC Christmas bucket a ritual in the country. People place pre-orders weeks in advance.

Gavle goat in Sweden

On Christmas, the Swedish town of Gavle celebrates with a huge straw Yule Goat. It is connected to ancient Norse mythology, and the goat stands over 40 feet tall. It has also become famous around the world due to the tradition of vandals attempting to burn it down. (Agencies)

