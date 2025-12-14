Shillong dons its festive glow as harmony takes centre stage ahead of Christmas

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As Christmas draws near, the hill capital, Shillong, is wrapped in a quiet glow of anticipation, with carols in the air, lights adorning the streets and hearts tuned to celebration. In Christian-majority Meghalaya, pre-Christmas gatherings have begun setting the festive rhythm, reaffirming faith, fellowship and the enduring spirit of togetherness that defines the season.

One such celebration unfolded at the State Convention Centre here, where the Minister in charge of Art and Culture, Sanbor Shullai, in collaboration with the Monitoring-cum-Implementation Committee of the 19th South Shillong Constituency, hosted a Pre-Christmas and New Year Get-together of Harmony 2025. The event drew church leaders from across Shillong, alongside representatives of other religious communities, turning the evening into a living tableau of communal harmony and shared celebration.

Adding a meaningful dimension to the occasion, financial assistance was extended to several churches as part of Christmas support and welfare initiatives, reinforcing the message that the season is as much about giving as it is about celebration.

The spiritual note of the evening was set by Father Richard Majaw of Laban Church, who invoked prayers and shared the message of Christmas and the New Year, calling for "love, peace, forgiveness and togetherness across all sections of society".

Addressing the gathering, Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai said that "the get-together was a small yet meaningful step towards strengthening peace and harmony in society". He added that "festivals like Christmas remind people of shared human values that transcend religion and community". The minister further stressed "the importance of mutual respect, understanding and cooperation in building a peaceful and inclusive society".

