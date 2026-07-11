Christopher Nolan breaks silence on The Odyssey’s modern English controversy

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is one of the highly anticipated films of Hollywood. Shot entirely on IMAX cameras, with a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Zendaya and Tom Holland, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the epic drama on big screens. However, ahead of release, the filmmaker responded to the criticism from some viewers about the use of modern English and American accents despite adapting Homer’s ancient Greek epic.

Speaking in a recent interview, Nolan described using modern English as “a no-brainer”, admitting the choice “might bite me” but insisting he wanted an “earthy narrative” that felt immediate and accessible.

In an interaction with the Los Angeles Times, he said that as the film’s screenwriter, he wanted to prioritise “language that has emotional, not intellectual, meaning to people”. This is why the characters in Nolan’s “Odyssey” speak in contemporary English dialogue and not Homer’s words.

“I was maybe being naïve; it might bite me on the ass, but I wanted an earthy narrative. To me it was a no-brainer,” Nolan said of his decision. The decision has sparked debate online, with some fans questioning the contemporary dialogue and American accents, while others have defended Nolan’s fresh interpretation of Homer’s classic. (Agencies)

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