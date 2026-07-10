Christopher Nolan on choosing ‘The Odyssey’ to escape Oppenheimer’s lingering despair

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has revealed that he took on The Odyssey to move away from the emotional impact of directing Oppenheimer. The 55-year-old filmmaker said adapting Homer’s epic was his way of escaping the “despair” he felt after spending years immersed in the disturbing subject of nuclear war.

Speaking to USA Today, Nolan said, “Coming out of Oppenheimer, I had a funny combination of despair and optimism. That film was almost a horror film for me. It was a very disturbing subject to live with for a couple of years.”

However, he admitted that The Odyssey still explores similar themes. “When you see The Odyssey, you realise I didn’t quite manage to escape it,” he said.

The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland. Nolan said his experience making The Dark Knight trilogy also influenced the project, particularly in portraying a larger-than-life yet relatable hero.

“It has to do with creating an icon that is relatable and yet larger than life. What I learned doing the Dark Knight films really helped with this,” he said.

Nolan also cited Martin Scorsese’s 1988 film The Last Temptation of Christ as a major inspiration during pre-production. He praised its bold portrayal of Jesus, saying it encouraged him to present Odysseus with all the character’s complexities. (ians)

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