Entertainment

'The Odyssey' Cast Steals the Spotlight at Star-Studded Premiere

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey premiered in London as critics hailed the $250 million epic starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland.
'The Odyssey'
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It was a starry night at London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square as the cast of the highly anticipated film The Odyssey walked the red carpet ahead of the film’s premiere. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan and features Hollywood bigwigs like Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Lupito Nyong’o in the lead.

Nolan’s epic saga

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, The Odyssey is a massive $250 million mythic action epic that adapts Homer’s foundational 3,000-year-old Greek poem. Following its star-studded London premiere on July 6, 2026, the first critic reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with early buzz hailing it as a breathtaking masterpiece. (Agencies)

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Christopher Nolan
'The Odyssey'
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