Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ 6-minute prologue to debut in theatres

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is one of 2026’s biggest releases, and looking at the director’s history of delivering blockbusters, it will likely be one of the blockbusters of the year as well. Months before the release, moviegoers will have a chance to witness a glimpse of the movie in theatres.

According to Variety, the audience will have a chance to see a nearly six-minute prologue of the movie on Dec 12 before IMAX 70mm screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another, which are being re-released on the big screen. The prologue will also run during Avatar 3 IMAX screenings.

A shorter version of The Odyssey trailer will debut ahead of all Avatar: Fire and Ash showings. James Cameron’s movie will be released on Dec 19.

IMAX cameras have been Nolan’s thing for years now, and he has been using and preferring IMAX for an immersive cinematic experience. For the unversed, The Odyssey is the director’s first movie shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

This isn’t the first time Nolan has given the world a glimpse of the world he has crafted in the Odyssey. Earlier, a minute-long teaser was released ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman screenings.

Nolan’s next is an adaptation of Homer’s Greek epic The Odyssey, and stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, and revolves around his journey to return home after the Trojan War. Apart from Matt, the movie stars Tom Holland as his son Telemachus.

Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal are also part of the cast. The movie will hit theatres on July 17, 2026. (Agencies)

