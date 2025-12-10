Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s fiery orange looks light up the red carpet

Breakup reports were indeed false. Shutting down the rumours in the most fashionable way, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner looked radiant in orange. The couple made a rare red carpet appearance as they stepped out twinning in orange outfits, even as multiple sources had revealed that the Kardashian star and the actor had reportedly parted ways.

On Monday, the couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet’s recent film, Marty Supreme, sending off major couple goals and dressing goals as well.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for a while now. However, amid the few public appearances, several thought that the couple might not be together anymore.

However, putting a full stop to all the rumours, the couple walked out in colour-coordinated custom Chrome Hearts outfits. Chalamet wore an orange leather ensemble, comprising an orange silk shirt and orange boots. In contrast to his outfit, he also wore a black leather case. Meanwhile, Jenner, like always, turned several heads with her attire.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore an orange gown with a deep V-neckline, giving off a plunging front. Her dress had cutouts across her waist and below her bust, adding a touch of extra drama and glamour. Her all-orange dress was embellished with a cross-like brooch, matching the large silver necklace she was wearing. The American TV star also wore matching pumps. For her makeup, she went for a dewy finish and kept her hair open.

Chalamet, 29, and Jenner, 28, walked the red carpet holding each other’s hands. They looked at each other with big smiles on their faces as they posed sweetly for the shutterbugs. Soon after they made their red carpet appearance, netizens were quick to chat about their look and their impossible-to-ignore love. (Agencies)

