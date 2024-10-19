‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’: Varun Dhawan fights for ‘freedom’ with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Varun Dhawan is all set to ablaze the silver-screen with his forthcoming actioner ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The web series is a spin-off of the American spy action series ‘Citadel’, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Varun lately, has been dropping an exciting behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film. And, recently, he shared a series of new photos where he is seen fighting for the “freedom.” The ‘Student Of The Year’ actor, on Friday, took to his Instagram handle to share stills from the movie. In the first picture, Varun is seen holding a fun. One of the BTS images show him doing an intense action sequence with Samantha. Both actors can be seen holding guns and engaging in intense combat with goons. Sharing the clicks, the actor wrote, “Freedom isn’t free #honeybunny.”

The trailer of the film was released on October 15 at a star-studded event in Mumbai. Directed by Raj & DK, the upcoming Indian spy action series marks Varun and Samantha’s first project together. This is ‘Oo Antava”s girl’s second project with Raj & DK as they had earlier worked together in the web series ‘The Family Man 2.’ In ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, Varun Dhawan takes on the role of Bunny, a skilled stuntman, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a spy. The storyline revolves around Varun and Samantha as they change their identities and embark on an exciting, globe-trotting adventure. The cast also includes Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in significant roles.

The series is set to debut on Prime Video India on November 7. Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Anurag Singh’s upcoming war drama ‘Border 2’ alongside an impressive cast that includes Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty. The film is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026. (IANS)

