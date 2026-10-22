CM Suvendu Adhikari declares Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana tax-free in West Bengal

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has been announced tax-free by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The update came during the Dussehra celebrations held at Central Park in Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Tuesday, October 20. The event was also joined by members of the film's team.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the upcoming epic stars Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Speaking to ANI at the event, Adhikari confirmed the decision. "The Ramayana film has been made tax-free. The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files - all of these will be (or have been) made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana," he said.

The Chief Minister also indicated that more films exploring India's mythological stories could reach audiences in the coming years. "In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata."

The event was organised by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad under the theme 'Ram Er Ayodhya - Ram Ki Ayodhya'. Kapoor, Yash, producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and actor Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the film, were also present at the venue.

Kapoor expressed his happiness at celebrating the festival in Kolkata, saying, "It is a matter of great happiness and good fortune for us to come to this sacred land of Kolkata and celebrate Dussehra with all of you."

He further added, "Dussehra reminds us of a very beautiful thing: no matter how powerful evil may be, ultimately, truth and goodness triumph."

Ranbir also encouraged people to spread happiness and follow the path of truth. "So, spread love, spread happiness, and try to always remain on the path of truth. On behalf of the 'Ramayana' team, I would like to wish all of you a happy Dussehra. Jai Shri Ram." (Agencies)

Also Read: Bollywood: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Records Rs 5.44 Crore in Advance Bookings