‘Cocktail 2’ Becomes Box Office Hit as Worldwide Gross Tops Rs 106.61 Crore

The recently released film ‘Cocktail 2’ has officially emerged as a box office hit, crossing the Rs 106.61 crore worldwide gross milestone and cementing its position as one of the most successful films of the year.

‘Cocktail 2’, mounted at an estimated all-inclusive cost of Rs 100–110 crore, has recovered a substantial portion through digital, satellite and music rights. With the theatrical gross now crossing the Rs 100 crore mark, the film has generated significant additional revenues on top of its pre-release recoveries, pushing it firmly into the profit zone. The film has emerged as a profitable venture, earning a clear hit verdict.

What makes the film’s success particularly noteworthy is the strong audience reception that has fueled its theatrical performance. Backed by positive word of mouth, repeat viewership and a strong connection with younger audiences, ‘Cocktail 2’ has continued to hold strong at the box office while expanding its reach across markets.

The film’s successful run reinforces the enduring appeal of the romantic comedy genre and further strengthens Maddock Films’ impressive track record of delivering commercially successful entertainers.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, and sets the stage for a story that blends love, friendship, and modern-day complexities.

The film is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, directed by Homi Adajania, promising a fresh yet nostalgic take on relationships. Backed by Maddock Films and Luv Ranjan Films, the film is currently playing in cinemas. (IANS)

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