Grammy-winning legendary record producer Clive Davis passes away at 94

Grammy-winning record producer Clive Davis has passed away at 94, confirmed a Variety report. Davis, who famously steered Columbia, Arista, and J Records to the pinnacle of the pop music business, died at his Manhattan residence. This came after he was recently hospitalised with an upper respiratory infection.

In a dramatic 50-year career that accounted for the sale of millions of records, Davis’ life in the world of music were distributed into three distinct acts. In the late 60s, Clive Davis lucratively moved staid Columbia into the rock business, signing or developing the likes of Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, and Bruce Springsteen. However, it was in 1973 that he was ejected from the company in 1973 for allegedly misusing corporate funds. At that time, he pleaded guilty to tax evasion, as per Variety. He then rebounded at Arista Records, where vocalist Whitney Houston was only the biggest and brightest star on a roster of top pop, rock, and R&B acts.

Clive Davis was very well known in the music industry and was usually referred to respectfully by his first name. For years, he even hosted a lavish annual Grammy Week party that was the music business’s most coveted social ducat.

The event, which featured live performances by marquee names, turned out to become an official Recording Academy function in 2009. The most recent Clive Party was held on January 31 this year. It featured performances from Olivia Dean, Laufey, Jelly Roll, Sombr Art Garfunkel, and the K-Pop Demon Hunters stars.

Clive Davis was a recipient of five Grammy Awards, including the Recording Academy’s Trustees Award in 2000. (ANI)

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