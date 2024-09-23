Coldplay India tour 2025: BookMyShow crashed before ticket sale

British boy band Coldplay is coming to India in January 2025. And, Indian fans couldn't be more excited about this. However, on Sunday (Sept 22), the tickets for the rock band show were set to go live at 12:00 pm, but fans were disappointed after the online ticketing site BookMyShow crashed.

The rock band will perform in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The show is scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025 at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

An hour before the ticket sale, Book My Show alerted all their users to be prepared at noon sharp.

“‘ATTENTION COLDPLAY FANS’ We heard you and want every fan to have a fair chance of getting tickets to experience the show! . One user can book a maximum of 4 TICKETS across all shows! Tickets go live at 12 PM SHARP! Stay tuned,” they wrote in the post. At noon sharp, thousands of fans went to the site as they witnessed a long queue with the site not working properly. Soon after the fans were not able to book the tickets on the platform, they took the social media platform to share their reaction. One user wrote, “It's crashed.”

On Sept 19, BookMyShow announced Coldplay's return to India after a long gap of nine years. The ticketing platform unveiled a short teaser as they announced the upcoming concert, which will be Coldplay's first-ever solo performance in India.



The British rock band previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. (Agencies)

