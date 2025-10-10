Comedian Rajiv Thakur takes a dig at Uday Chopra

Comedian Rajiv Thakur recently took a dig at Uday Chopra, saying that despite his privileged background and backing from YRF, his journey as an actor didn’t take off. Thakur emphasised that talent and connections alone aren’t enough and that ultimately, it’s the audience who decides a star’s success. Uday Chopra, who is Yash Chopra’s son, had mostly acted in films under his father’s production house. He starred in the action thriller “Dhoom” and in its sequels “Dhoom 2” and “Dhoom 3”. Although praised for his performance as Ali Akbar Fateh Khan in the first installment, a role he reprised in both the sequels, the sequels were met with mixed reviews.

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Rajiv recalled his struggling days and said, “I have always charted my own path in life, even back in Amritsar. When the auditions for Laughter Challenge opened up, I was the one who filled in Chandan’s (Prabhakar’s) application. He didn’t want to do it, but I insisted that all us friends would do it together. Even today, if I get the chance to put the spotlight on one of my friends, I take it. But only those whose talent I believe in.”

Rajiv Thakur continued the conversation, “Kapil can take me along once or twice, but if the channel doesn’t want me, then that’s that. It took me eight years just to become a permanent member of his cast. Nobody on this planet can do something for an untalented person. Look at Uday Chopra, for example. What did Yash Chopra not have? He had money, the resources, the studio, the directors... But Uday bhai’s career as an actor wasn’t meant to happen. It’s not that he didn’t have the talent, but he had a talent for something else,” Thakur said about his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the same interview with Hindi Rush, Rajiv Thakur continued to talk about Uday Chopra and his career. “People often overlook that not everyone from a privileged background becomes successful.

Take my own family, for example. My brother, Uday, is an actor, but he hasn’t had a very successful career. He’s the son of one of the biggest filmmakers and the brother of another. Even with YRF, a company known for launching numerous newcomers, we couldn’t turn him into a star. Why?

Because the ultimate decision lies with the audience, they choose whom they like and whom they want to see. No one else can make that decision for them.” (Agencies)

