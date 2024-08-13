Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a luxury yacht

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is currently serving prison time has gifted his supposed girlfriend, actress Jacqueline Fernandez, a luxury yacht. It doesn’t end there. The conman has reportedly named the yacht ‘Lady Jacqueline’ and this is the same water vehicle that the actress had reportedly set her eyes on in 2021.

A report in the Economic Times claims that Sukesh never stops talking about his lady love inside the prison and can’t wait to reunite with her. The yacht has reportedly been delivered. In his birthday letter to the actress, Sukesh said that he wanted all of her heart’s desires to come true this year. He added that their thoughts and souls remain intertwined despite their physical separation. He also mentioned in his birthday letter to Jacqueline that he misses her a lot and will make amends for all the pain that he has caused her.

Sukesh wants to celebrate Jacqueline’s next birthday in Romeo and Juliet style. Conman further mentioned that he is looking forward to celebrating August 11, 2025, together in a ‘Romeo and Juliet’ style. Sukesh also pledged a donation of Rs 15 crores (17,86,575.00 USD) for the welfare of landslide victims in Wayanad, Kerala, and promised to provide 300 homes for those affected by the disaster. For Jacqueline, he has vowed to give away 100 iPhone 15 Pro devices to her fans as a token of gratitude for their support, with winners to be selected by his team on YouTube. (Agencies)

