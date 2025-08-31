Could Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot in New Zealand?

Is New Zealand going to be the venue for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding? We don’t know yet, but New Zealand’s tourism board has made an official petition for it. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, and the entire world is eagerly waiting for their wedding. While there’s no word on when or where this A-list couple will tie the knot, New Zealand has officially invited them to host the ceremony in their picturesque country.

Another photo featured a tree-lined chapel that gave strong Evermore vibes. Of course, the final decision rests with Taylor and Travis. But the post has already drawn huge attention online, and fans hope the message reaches the star couple.

As a surprise to billions, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement with stunning photos from their dreamy proposal. Sharing the pictures, the star couple wrote in the caption,''Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.''

After Taylor and Travis announced their engagement, Tourism New Zealand sent the internet into a frenzy by sharing an official petition asking the couple to host their wedding in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

They captioned the post as,' ‘’This is our official petition for Pop’s next Royal Wedding to be hosted right here in Aotearoa New Zealand.'' Alongside the caption, they shared photos of stunning locations, such as Fiordland’s majestic mountains and the vineyards of Akitu, W?naka. The footballer sat on his knees with a ring that had an ‘old mine brilliant cut.’ Travis and Taylor's cute yet elegant proposal has impressed the entire world. The exact date of their engagement is still a mystery. The couple started dating in 2023. (Agencies)

