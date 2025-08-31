Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, who divorced husband on Instagram, engaged to rapper French Montana

Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, who divorced her husband on social media, just two months after giving birth to their baby, is officially engaged to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, as confirmed by TMZ. A spokesperson for Montana revealed that the couple formalised their relationship during Paris Fashion Week in June 2025. The engagement has drawn significant attention, coming shortly after the announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, and creating a buzz across both celebrity and royal circles. Mahra is the daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Rumours about Sheikha Mahra’s relationship with Montana began circulating in late 2024 when she hosted the rapper in Dubai and shared photos on social media that hinted at their growing closeness. Since then, the pair have been seen frequently in both Dubai and Morocco, dining at upscale restaurants, visiting cultural sites, and walking together across Paris’s Pont des Arts bridge. The couple made their relationship public earlier this year during appearances at high-profile fashion events in Paris. While Sheikha Mahra and Montana are now engaged, they are reportedly still finalising wedding plans, with possible venues being considered in both the Middle East and Europe. Sheikha Mahra made headlines when she announced her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum on Instagram on July 16 this year. She took to Instagram to declare the divorce, accusing her husband of infidelity. In the post, she stated that, since he was preoccupied with other companions, she was ending the marriage. (Agencies)

