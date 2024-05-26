Hardik Pandya to transfer 70 percent of his property to Natasa in case of divorce?

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in May 2020. They left everyone surprised as they got engaged in January and married in May and had their first child in the same year. It was a surprising news and earlier, Natasa was seen in “Nach Baliye 9” with her ex-boyfriend, Aly Goni. Hardik and Natasa got married again in February last year. They had a Gujarati wedding and a Christian wedding and their son, Agastya was also a part of it. However, since a few days, we saw there have been rumours of their divorce doing rounds. It is being said that they have decided to get separated and the rumours started when Natasa removed the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram handle.

More speculations came out when a Reddit post titled ‘Natasa and Hardik separated’ went viral. However, Natasa was also not seen during IPL 2024 matches this year to support Hardik who is the captain of Mumbai Indians team. They also did not share any pictures together recently and Hardik did not wish Natasa on her birthday as well.

Now, there have been many rumours doing rounds on the internet that say Hardik will have to transfer 70 percent of his property to Natasa Stankovic in case of divorce. The reports are going viral on the internet about this.

Hardik and Natasa Stankovic have not shared anything about these reports yet and as usual fans have started blaming the lady for the issues. Social media is filled with posts trolling Natasa and calling her gold digger. Hardik also had a very tough time this year in IPL 2024.

He had replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians and fans were not happy with it. Mumbai Indians did not perform well this year and the blame was put on Hardik. (Agencies)

Also Read: IPL: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya penalised for maintaining slow over rate (sentinelassam.com)