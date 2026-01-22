Cricketer KL Rahul joins viral ‘Border 2’ trend to cheer Ahan Shetty

Cricketer KL Rahul has joined the viral ‘Border 2’ trend to highlight his support for his brother-in-law and actor Ahan Shetty.

Taking to his Instagram handle, KL Rahul shared a video in which he was seen practising on the cricket field with the text “Agar Ahan Shetty ne iss video par comment kiya, toh main Border 2 do baar dekhunga (If Ahan Shetty comments on this video, then I will watch Border 2 two times)” written on it.

“Awaaz pahochni chahiye,” wrote KL Rahul.

The reel immediately grabbed attention, leaving Ahan, his father Suniel Shetty, and sister Athiya Shetty in splits.

Ahan also replied to his Reel by dropping a hilarious comment that stole the show, writing “Bhai, do baar nahi, chaar baar dekhna padega! (Brother.. Not twice, have to watch it four times!)” Ahan Shetty carries forward his father Suniel Shetty’s iconic legacy in ‘Border 2’, directed by Anurag Singh. (ANI)

