Priyanka Chopra recalls 2016 moments, dinner with Obamas

Ever since B-town celebs started jumping onto the internet’s latest nostalgic wave, fans have been loving every throwback. From old red carpet looks to unseen moments, celebrities are taking a trip down memory lane, and this time, Priyanka Chopra also took everyone straight back to 2016.

Joining the 2016 trend, PeeCee took to her Instagram account to share a series of throwback pictures from what many call one of the biggest years of her life. In the post, the actress reflected on a time when many things changed for her, both professionally and personally. Along with the pictures, the ‘Barfi’ actress added a caption that read, “The one where everything happened all at once. 2016.”

The pictures included key moments from that year, including one of the biggest: her first-ever appearance at the Oscars, where she stepped onto the global stage. One photo showed her receiving the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards, for her work in the arts. Another photo that caught attention was from a dinner with former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The post also featured moments from her work in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Fans saw stills from Bajirao Mastani and Dil Dhadakne Do, along with scenes from Quantico and Baywatch, highlighting how busy and significant that year was for her.

Apart from this, PeeCee also made sure to share personal memories. There were pictures from Holi, the time she adopted a dog, and a touching photo with her late grandmother. These moments gave a glimpse into the personal side of a year full of big changes. (ANI)

