Cristiano Ronaldo gets married to Georgina Rodriguez in ‘intimate’ wedding

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo got married to his long-time lady love Georgina Rodriguez in an intimate wedding at Portugal.

The 41-year-old Portuguese soccer star tied the knot with his longtime partner, model Rodríguez, in a civil ceremony on August 11, 2026 in Cascais, Portugal, according to a press release obtained by people.com.

The ceremony was a “private and intimate moment” attended by their five children. After the wedding, the soccer star posted a photo of the couple’s hands with their wedding bands with the caption: “C (heart emoji) G”.

The couple have been together since 2017 and share 5 children.

The wedding comes one year after Rodríguez, 32, announced their engagement in August 2025.

Rodriguez had shared a picture of her hand over Ronaldo’s, offering a close-up look at her massive, oval-shaped diamond sparkler.

“Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas,” Rodríguez wrote in the caption, which translates to,

“Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

They have five children twins Eva Maria and Mateo,daughter Alana, daughter Bella, and 16-year-old son Cristiano Jr., whom Ronaldo welcomed in a previous relationship.

He and Rodríguez previously announced the death of Bella’s newborn twin brother, Ángel, in April 2022.

Ronaldo first met Rodríguez when she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in 2017. In January 2017, the two made their red carpet debut at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich. By May, they made things Instagram official when Ronaldo posted a photo of himself and Rodríguez.

In Rodríguez’s 2022 Netflix reality series, I Am Georgina, Ronaldo opened up about the early days of their romance.

The sports person had then said he thought Rodríguez was a “very interesting girl, so much more mature for her age,” but that he didn’t expect the romance to last. (IANS)

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