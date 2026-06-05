Criticism is the flip side of fame: Vicky Kaushal on viral wedding joke row

Months after the criticism around Vicky Kaushal’s viral wedding remarks, the actor has addressed the matter of public scrutiny. The joke had sparked debates across social media, and reflecting on the incident, he said that public personalities should not be expected to be perfect.

During a recent interaction with The Nod Magazine, Vicky acknowledged that admiration from audiences often comes with expectations. “There is no way that just because you’re a public figure, you need to be perfect. Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats, and maybe the learning there for me is that, as much as people are giving me love, it also comes with a certain sense of responsibility.”

The actor then opened up about criticism and how it is an unavoidable part of success. “No actor has gotten fame and not gotten the flip side of it. I made the conscious choice that I wanted to be here, and the Universe is reciprocating. Now it’s on me how I handle [the fame]. And if the criticism is constructive, you can learn from it.”

The controversy dates back to March when a video of Vicky went viral, which showcases the actor interacting with guests during a wedding ceremony. During the celebration, at one point, Kaushal asks the groom’s father to prompt the groom to repeat his popular dialogue “How’s the josh?” a dialogue from his movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.

As the audience responds with “High Sir,” he makes a joke about married life that makes fans unhappy. “I have noticed that bachelors always have high energy and enthusiasm. For those of us who are married, that enthusiasm keeps dropping year after year. But don’t worry, it doesn’t fade in just four days.”

While the remark was made on a lighter note, it did not sit well with some social media users. The actor faced a lot of criticism, and netizens described the remarks as insensitive and even misogynistic. (Agencies)

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