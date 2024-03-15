Critics Choice Awards 2024: Vikrant Massey, 12th Fail win top honours, Shefali Shah wins Best Actress

It was a starry night as the Film Critics Guild Of India honoured the best of films, web and short films in 2023 at the Critics Choice Awards 2024. The best of Indian cinema, across states and various languages were honoured at the awards ceremony which saw Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “12th Fail” win the Best Film award and its leading man, Vikrant Massey the Best Actor award. Shefali Shah won the Best Actress award for “Three Of Us”, and its director Avinash Arun won Best Cinematography award. The event took place in Mumbai.

The star-studded event was attended by celebrities like Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Prosenjit Chatterjee and others. Yesteryear’s stars Meenakshi Sheshadri and Moushumi Chatterjee were also present at the do. In the web series, Barun Sobti’s Kohrra won the Best Series and Suvinder Vicky won the Best Actor award. Vikramaditya Motwane won the Best Director award for “Jubilee”. In shorts, Reema Maya’s “Nocturnal Burger” earned the Best Short Film prize. (Agencies)

