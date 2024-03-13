Arbaaz Khan puts an end to nepotism debate

Arbaaz Khan has been in the industry for decades now, and till date, he has been struggling to get the stardom like his superstar brother Salman Khan. In fact now even he has taken his failure with a pinch of salt. Talent only prevails at the end no matter what, and the classic examples are the actors who are rising high without having a fancy star surname and the classic examples are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Amid the ongoing nepotism debate, Arbaaz Khan speaks about how being a star kid doesn’t guarantee you work and he indeed is an example of it and many others from Tusshar Kapoor to Zayed Khan and more.

In his latest interaction with Timeout, he said, “Kuch darwaze zarur khulte hain agar aapke father kisi profession mein hain, as is the case in any field.” He further added, “It may give you a break but won’t build your career,” he lamented, adding, “Sohail and I may not be as successful as other superstars or our brother Salman Khan, for that matter, but we are still here. We are working and are busy doing other things. Koi kisi ke upar favour nahin karta (No one does favours for anyone).”

The producer actor even raised a valid point on how it is unfair to credit nepotism over the success of any star kid actor. The nepotism debate was started by Kangana Ranaut in 2016 on Karan Johar’s show “Koffee With Karan”. (Agencies)

