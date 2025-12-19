D4vd case: Did the singer own an incinerator at his rented Hollywood home?

As the investigation into the death of teen Celeste Rivas continues, singer D4vd has recently been identified as a suspect, bringing renewed attention to the case. A new report claims an incinerator was found at D4vd’s rented Hollywood Hills home, a detail shared by private investigator Steve Fischer on X.

Fischer posted photos of an unopened “Burn Cage” incinerator, which he said can reach 1,600 degrees—hotter than temperatures typically used for human cremation. He stated that such an item is illegal to use within city limits and has no legitimate residential purpose. Fischer emphasized that while the incinerator was unused and still boxed, its presence raises questions, especially since Celeste’s remains were later found in the frunk of a Tesla linked to the residence. He also noted the item was delivered under a false name and accompanied by other concerning items, though none were seized during the search.

Fischer dismissed claims the incinerator was a video prop, questioning why it was delivered to a private home, ordered before an extended tour, and never used in production. Online reactions were mixed, with some questioning who purchased the item and others criticizing the spread of speculation and misinformation. (Agencies)

Also Read: From royal Rajasthan to coastal Goa: Top New Year getaway options in India