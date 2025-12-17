From royal Rajasthan to coastal Goa: Top New Year getaway options in India

New Year's Eve celebrations across India offer a wide spectrum of experiences, ranging from royal festivities in Rajasthan to vibrant beach parties along the coast of Goa. From heritage cities and desert camps to hill stations and bustling metros, the country presents diverse options for travellers looking to welcome the New Year in their own unique way.

With cultural shows, live music, fireworks and public gatherings planned in several destinations, people across the country are preparing for short holidays, family reunions and celebratory getaways. Whether it is a grand palace celebration, a beachside countdown or a peaceful retreat amid nature, India is set to usher in the New Year with optimism and festive spirit.

Kochi, Kerala

Kochi in Kerala is once again set to take centre stage as the Cochin Carnival leads New Year 2026 celebrations in the state. Fort Kochi comes alive with colourful processions, music, dance performances and art events as part of the long-standing festival. One of the main attractions is the traditional burning of the 'Pappanji' effigy at midnight on New Year's Eve, symbolizing the end of the old year and the beginning of a new one. Over several days, the carnival attracts large crowds, including tourists from across India and abroad. It reinforces Kerala's reputation as one of the most vibrant destinations for New Year celebrations.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Step away from the usual celebrations and embrace the grandeur of Rajasthan this New Year with a truly unforgettable experience in Jaisalmer. Desert camp parties with Rajasthani folk music, bonfires, starlit dinners, camel rides and cultural performances offer a magical New Year's Eve experience. You can also enjoy the Desert Festival, also known as Maru Mahotsav, which will be held in Jaisalmer from January 30 to February 1, 2026, offering a three-day celebration of Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage. Organized annually in the Golden City, the festival showcases vibrant folk music and dance performances, traditional art forms and lively competitions such as camel polo, turban tying and moustache contests.

Puducherry

Planning to ring in the New Year with a vibrant celebration? Pondicherry comes alive in December with music, lights, and a festive crowd eager to welcome 2026. Among the most popular events is the Port Beach Party, ideal for those seeking a lively beachfront experience. At the same time, Paradise Beach offers a nature-inspired celebration with bonfires, music, and a young, energetic crowd. Together, these events make Pondicherry one of the most exciting destinations in India to usher in the New Year. (ANI)

