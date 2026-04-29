Dakota Johnson uncovers dark secrets in ‘Verity’ trailer opposite Anne Hathaway

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first teaser for Verity, a psychological thriller based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, offering a chilling preview ahead of its October 2, 2026 theatrical release.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film stars Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer hired to complete a popular book series after its author, Verity Crawford, played by Anne Hathaway, is left incapacitated following an accident.

Lowen moves into the Crawford home, where she grows close to Verity’s husband Jeremy, portrayed by Josh Hartnett. However, her stay takes a disturbing turn when she discovers an unfinished manuscript revealing dark secrets about Verity’s past, her marriage, and her role as a mother.

Debuted at CinemaCon and released on April 28, the teaser hints at a darker, more gothic tone compared to previous Hoover adaptations. It showcases an unsettling dynamic between Lowen and Jeremy, with romance intertwined with suspicion and fear.

A haunting moment shows a kiss between the two suddenly shifting into a vision of Verity, blurring reality and paranoia. The tension escalates further when Verity, believed to be bedridden, violently attacks Lowen.

The teaser ends with a chilling line from Lowen, underscoring the film’s intense psychological stakes.

Also featuring Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brady Wagner, and Alex Cooper, Verity promises a suspense-driven and darker take within the growing wave of Hoover adaptations. (ANI)

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