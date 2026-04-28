Jennifer Lopez flaunts svelte silhouette in gym’s fitness frame

Hollywood star and singer Jennifer Lopez, who is 56-years-old, has yet again raised the fitness bar after she showcased her sculpted abs in a selfie she took at the gym.

Lopez shared a handful of mirror selfies, where her toned midriff stole the spotlight. In the image, the “On The Floor” hitmaker was seen wearing a crop top and low-waist gym tights.

She is seen taking a selfie in the mirror while highlighting her toned core. For the caption, Lopez did not write anything on Instagram. She just dropped a bicep flexing emoji.

In other news, the Grammy winner recently performed at the music festival Coachella for the very first time and said that her “happy era” is “rewriting everything” for her.

She posted a clip from her performance along with French DJ and record producer David Guetta in California.

“The most fun day!! Save Me Tonight with David live for the first time at MY FIRST COACHELLA was so special. My happy era is rewriting everything. Don’t ever stop surprising yourself,” she wrote. (IANS)

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