Daler Mehndi expresses gratitude after Uttarakhand concert controversy

Singer Daler Mehndi has issued his first public statement following the controversy surrounding his Uttarakhand concert, expressing gratitude to his family, brother Mika Singh, members of the music fraternity and fans for standing by him.

Taking to social media on Diwali, the singer extended festive greetings and reflected on the support he received after the incident triggered widespread discussion online.

In his note, Daler said the messages, prayers and expressions of solidarity had touched him deeply.

"This Diwali, I especially want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you. Over the years, I have received so much love through my music and on every stage I have stood. But what I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words. (ANI)

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