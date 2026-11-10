Guwahati: Woman critically injured in Diwali night assault

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman was left in critical condition after a man allegedly assaulted her on Raghunath Path in Guwahati's Dhirenpara on Sunday night, as Diwali celebrations were underway. The accused fled after the incident and remained absconding, police said. The accused was identified as Biswajit Das, alias Kalu, who allegedly attacked Reshmi Dutta, leaving her unconscious at the spot. Residents rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted in a critical condition. The motive behind the assault had not been established.

Das, who worked as a tempo driver, reportedly lived in a rented house owned by Supriya Karmakar. He allegedly abandoned the residence and fled soon after the attack. His whereabouts remained unknown. Local residents alleged that Das had been creating trouble in the neighbourhood for a long time.