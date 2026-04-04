Daniel Radcliffe says his once ‘deeply unhappy’ younger self wouldn’t recognise the joyful father he is today

Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t think his younger self would recognise the person he is today because of the happiness he has found.

The 36-year-old actor, who shot to fame when he was just 11-years-old playing the titular boy wizard in the Harry Potter movie series, doesn’t think his younger self would recognise the person he is today because he used to be “deeply unhappy” but he now relishes the time he spends with his and partner Erin Darke’s three-year-old son.

Speaking on a panel discussion with Project Healthy Minds after a performance of his Broadway play Every Brilliant Thing, Radcliffe said: “There have been times in my life when I have been deeply unhappy, particularly when I was much younger.

“I spent today with my 3-year-old son walking along the street, with him just holding my hand and being gorgeous and fun and silly — and I’m so happy. If you showed (current photos) to me when I was 20, I would not have recognised myself.

“There is such potential for profound happiness in the future, even if it’s not where you are right now. It’s always worth giving the future a chance to prove you wrong.”

Every Brilliant Thing centres on depression and mental health struggles, and Daniel feels privileged to be part of the production, particularly because of its interaction with the audience, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “It’s the most profound, meaningful show I have ever done. The chance to connect with people about (mental health] is really rare. As a performer in this show, you get such an amazing view of how brilliant and kind people can be.

“It’s so special and unique. I get to meet a bunch of people before we even start, have a little chat, and then come back to those people throughout the show. I think being able to care about an audience in this way is something I’ll never get again.”

Daniel previously admitted his son had been a big incentive for him to quit smoking.

He told Vulture: “I have just quit smoking — not ‘just’ anymore, but I’m going to talk about it, because I would like to mention this book to anybody who’s interested in quitting smoking.

“I smoked for 20 years pretty heavily, and I was never even thinking about quitting, and then shortly after having my son, the intrusive thoughts of my own death really helped as an incentive to quit.

“I was given this book that I had been told about many, many years ago called The Easy Way to Quit Smoking, by Alan Carr. It may not work for everybody, but it really worked for me.” (IANS)

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