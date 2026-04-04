“From Footpath to Fame: Mithun Chakraborty Overwhelmed by Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Honours”

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has said that he feels overwhelmed by the recognition and honours he has received over the years, and emphasised that his ambitions were never driven by politics.

Reflecting on his journey, the actor, in an exclusive conversation with IANS said, “My ambition is not political. I am not able to handle what God has given me. The second-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is the highest honour in cinema. I have received so much. For a poor boy, a man who came from the footpath, it is overwhelming, and I am not able to handle it. So grateful for it all.”

Talking about Mithun Chakraborty’s journey in cinema, it has been nothing short of extraordinary.

He made his acting debut with Mrigayaa that released in 1976, directed by Mrinal Sen, a performance that earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Butt was his 1982 film Disco Dancer that got him the much deserved attention and turned him into a nationwide and international sensation.

Known for his electrifying dance moves, he earned the nickname “Disco King” and became a pop culture icon of the 80s era of Bollywood. On the personal front, Mithun Chakraborty is married to actress Yogeeta Bali, and the couple has four children, Mimoh (Mahakshay), Ushmey, Namashi, and Dishani. He is also the father-in-law of actress Madalsa Sharma, known for her character portrayal as Kavya in the show Anupamaa.

The actor has also delivered hits like Surakshaa, Dance Dance, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Ghar Ek Mandir, Agneepath, where his portrayal of Krishnan Iyer MA remains iconic.

Mithun’s on-screen pairing with superstar Sridevi was a hit. (IANS)

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