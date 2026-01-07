Dashavatar becomes first Marathi film to enter Oscars 2026 contention list

Ahead of the 96th Academy Awards, filmmaker Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi film Dashavatar has entered the Oscars contention list, the makers confirmed on Sunday.

In the social media announcement, Zee Studios Official shared the film’s latest milestone.

“First Marathi Film to Enter the Oscar Contention List. Born of red soil. Carried by tradition. Now global. Dashavatar is heading towards the Oscars,” the caption read.

With this, Dashavatar has also become the first-ever Marathi film to make it to the prestigious list, thus officially joining the race for the Oscar.

The film’s production house, Ocean Film Company, added, “A milestone moment for us and for Marathi cinema. Dashavatar, Ocean Film Company’s debut film, in Oscars is a testament to the passion, belief, and relentless effort of our entire Team! Honoured and grateful to see Marathi storytelling shine on a global platform.” Written and directed by Subodh Khanolkar, Dashavatar features Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role alongside actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Vijay Kenkare, Ravi Kale, Abhinay Berde, Sunil Tawade, Aarti Wadagbalkar, and Lokesh Mittal.

Dashavatar opened in theatres on September 12, 2025. (Agencies)

Also Read: Malaika Arora calls Pranayama the ‘heart’ of yoga