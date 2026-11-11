DC Studios shakeup: James Gunn, Peter Safran exit as Jeremy Latcham takes over

In a shocking turn of events, James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down from their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios.

The duo will be replaced by Jeremy Latcham, who will serve as President and Chief Creative Officer, as per Variety.

Gunn and Safran were appointed in 2022 by former Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, with an edict to fashion a true rival to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Under their direction, the duo rebooted the languishing DC Universe with last summer's "Superman," a relative success with USD 618 million globally, and then stumbled with July's "Supergirl," a massive bomb with USD 126 million on a USD 170 million budget. "Clayface," a darker, R-rated body-horror thriller, performed modestly this fall with USD 109 million on a USD 44 million budget.

Meanwhile, they expanded the comic book empire to streaming with its "Peacemaker" and "Lanterns" shows for HBO Max.

Gunn and Safran's departure comes as a surprise, particularly as both executives were included in David Ellison's leadership team at the newly rebranded Skydance following the completion of Paramount's USD 111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery in October.

After spending four years at the helm of DC Studios and overseeing a major overhaul of its comic book division, which delivered mixed box-office results, the duo are now expected to shift their focus back to creative projects full-time. Following the announcement, Gunn addressed the major leadership change in a social media post, reflecting on his journey with DC Studios and his time at the helm of the franchise. (ANI)

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