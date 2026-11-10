Tyra Banks Dazzles in Green and Gold Lehenga at Diwali Celebration

Supermodel Tyra Banks embraced the festive spirit of Diwali in a green and gold lehenga at a celebration hosted by her friend Maneesh K Goyal.

Banks shared pictures of her ethnic look on Instagram and described the evening as a celebration of light, love and culture. She said Goyal welcomed guests into his home and explained the significance of Diwali, which symbolised the triumph of light over darkness.

She also revealed that Goyal introduced her to actress Ricki Lake by seating them together at dinner. Banks said she enjoyed meeting Lake and praised the evening's food, particularly the paneer dish served at the event.

In her Instagram post, Banks wrote, "Green and gold, baby! Got all dolled up for my friend @maneeshkgoyal's Diwali celebration, and honeyyyy… between my green and gold and the bold spices on the menu, the assignment was UNDERSTOOD!"

Thanking Goyal for bringing everyone together, she added,

"Thank you, Maneesh, for bringing us all together for such a beautiful night of light, love, culture, and sooooo many laughs. Happy Diwali, dahlings!"

Banks began her modelling career at the age of 15 and became one of the few Black models to achieve supermodel status. She was the first African-American woman to appear on the covers of several magazines and became one of the world's highest-paid models by the early 2000s. (IANS)

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