‘Deadpool and Wolverine’: Ryan Reynolds teases fans with new intriguing poster

Ahead of the trailer release, Ryan Reynolds unveiled a new teaser and poster of the highly anticipated ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ movie.

On Sunday (as per US time), Ryan Reynolds treated fans with teaser video and captioned the post, “Tomorrow is always just a day away. #DeadpoolAndWolverine.”

The video began with Reynolds’ Deadpool playing with a morbid toy featuring Wolverine’s death. The video then featured a collage of clips from old X-Men movies, including the blockbuster film ‘Logan’.

Reynolds’ Deadpool said in a voice-over, “Look, eventually, you’re going to hang up the claws and it’s going to make a lot of people very sad. But one day, your old pal Wade’s gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again, and when he does, say yes. I’ve always wanted to ride with you, Log. Deadpool... and Wolverine!”

Ryan Reynolds also revisited the iconic ‘Deadpool 2’ end credits scene and wrote, “It took seven years and a lot of begging but my Deadpool 2 end credit dreams finally came true... #DeadpoolAndWolverine.”

Deadpool and Wolverine set to arrive in theatres on July 26. Helmed by Shawn Levy, with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy credited as co-writers.

Hugh Jackman reprises his role of Wolverine in the Marvel film, which Levy said is not to be called Deadpool 3, as per Deadline.

As quoted by Deadline, Levy told Screen Rant during CinemaCon, “As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you’re talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles. It also gave me an opportunity. It’s the third Deadpool movie, but it’s not Deadpool 3. It’s a different thing that’s very much Deadpool and Wolverine. And it’s not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure.”

The ‘Deadpool’ films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning ‘X-Men’ titles of all time, grossing more than USD 780 million at the global Box Office. (ANI)

